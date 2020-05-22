AUBURN — Auburn firefighters aren’t sure what caused a sprinkler head to activate inside the Walmart Super Center, 505 Touring Drive, around 10 a.m. Friday.
Auburn Fire Chief Mike VanZile said one sprinkler head activated in the entertainment area.
The fire department shut off the sprinkler system and remained at the scene for about 45 minutes helping the store’s staff to remove water.
