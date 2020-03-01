GARRETT — Police have arrested a Garrett man in connection with a bomb threat, the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department said.
Jonathan A. Laflash, 20, of Sacred Heart Apartments in the 200 block of South Ijams Street, Garrett, is charged with intimidation, a Level 5 felony. He was being held at the DeKalb County Jail in Auburn for $5,000 bail.
Police said Laflash, an ex-employee of the Bostwick-Braun distribution center in Ashley, communicated a bomb threat to a current employee early Sunday morning.
The threat was communicated by Facebook, and it was removed by Laflash before law enforcement officers made contact with him.
Law enforcement officers met with Laflash shortly after 8:30 a.m. Sunday at his residence and took him into custody.
The Indiana State Police provided a bomb team to check the premises at Bostwick-Braun. They cleared the area, and it reopened for normal business operations.
DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department was assisted by the Ashley and Garrett police departments, Indiana State Police, Ashley/Hudson Fire and EMS.
