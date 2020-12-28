Auburn, IN (46706)

Today

Snow this evening will give way to a combination of rain and freezing rain late. Low 28F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 90%. Snow and ice accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Snow this evening will give way to a combination of rain and freezing rain late. Low 28F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 90%. Snow and ice accumulations less than one inch.