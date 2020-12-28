BUTLER — The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office has identified the victim of a fatal workplace accident Dec. 22 at Heidtman Steel, 4400 C.R. 59, Butler.
Joshua K. Lucas, 39, of Bryan, Ohio, worked as an overhead crane operator at the steel-processing plant, according to his obituary.
Police were dispatched to Heidtman Steel around 3 p.m. on Dec. 22 after people at the plant found a man pinned between two rolls of steel, according to sheriff’s Detective Brady Thomas. Mr. Lucas was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel.
Toledo-Ohio-based Heidtman Steel operates two facilities southwest of Butler that process steel coils.
The sheriff’s department is no longer investigating, because it was a workplace accident, Thomas said. A case has been opened with the Indiana Occupational Safety Administration, according to online records.
County police were assisted at the scene by Indiana State Police, the Butler police and fire departments, Parkview DeKalb EMS and the Parkview Samaritan helicopter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.