AUBURN — The DeKalb County Extension Homemakers will host a program titled Makeup for Mature Women on Wednesday, Feb. 5, at 6 p.m. in the lower level of the DeKalb County Office Building, 215 E. 9th St.
Ammy Hardy, senior sales director for Mary Kay, will lead the program. Product samples will be available to experiment with. There is no charge for the program, but the class size is limited to 20.
The parking lot and entrance is located on 10th Street.
Handicap-accessible parking, an elevator and power-operated doors are available to accommodate persons with special needs.
People should register by Feb. 3 by calling Joan Hursh at 925-0617.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.