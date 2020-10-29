AUBURN — One organization collecting coats to give to needy families recently gave some coats to another organization to do the same.
RSVP, a program of Catholic Charities, recently donated coats from its “Share the Warmth” program to the Spencerville Order of the Eastern Star.
The OES has adopted two families for the 2020-2021 school year and will also help the Woodburn Children’s Home. The OES is providing the adopted families with school clothing and supplies, winter coats, boots, hats and gloves. At Thanksgiving, the organization will provide dinner from a local restaurant.
At Christmas, the Order of the Eastern Star will purchase pajamas, pants, a hooded sweatshirt, a long-sleeved shirt or sweater, a new bath towel and a fleece blanket, along with toys, games and books for each child. Families will receive a first-aid kit, roadside safety kit, a toothbrush kit, large flashlight, Christmas ham and food.
Shirley Johnson, RSVP project coordinator, said the coats are given from RSVP’s “Share the Warmth” coat giveaway program.
The annual coat giveaway will have new guidelines this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Beginning in November, appointments will be made on Thursdays for coat distribution. Visitors must call the RSVP office at 925-0917 between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday or between 9 a.m. to noon Friday to schedule an appointment.
Donations only of clean coats are being accepted, Johnson said. Donations are requested to be placed in clear plastic bags. Donors may bring coats to The Laundry Room at the corner of Jackson and 5th streets or Peerless Cleaners between Nov. 7 and 27.
To schedule an appointment to pick up a coat, call the RSVP office at 925-0917.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.