Relay for Life is May 5
AUBURN — DeKalb County Relay for Life will take place Friday, May 5, from 5-10 p.m. at Rieke Park Lodge.
Relay for Life is a fundraiser for American Cancer Society. The event will include ceremonies, food trucks, luminaries, walking and a silent auction.
Relay is open to the community. Cancer survivors are encouraged to attend. Each will receive a survivor shirt and gift bag.
To register to participate, visit relayforlife.org/dekalbcountyin. Donations also can be made through the website.
To purchase luminary bags, which honor survivors and in memory of those who lost the battle against cancer, contact Dave and Sue Neal at 908-1232. To donate for the silent auction, contact Colleen at 249-5427. For other questions or to donate, call Connie at 908-0458 or Donna at 341-8002 or email dseilerm@gmail.com.
Last year’s Relay for Life was canceled due to severe thunderstorms forecast for the time of the event.
