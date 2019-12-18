BUTLER — Monday brought the end of an era for four Butler political leaders.
Mayor Ron Walter mused that he’ll have to find something to do the first and third Mondays of every month.
It was the final City Council meeting for Walter and council members Ron Baker, Beth Chrisman and Jerry Eldridge. Together, they served for nearly 50 years.
Walter served in city government for 28 years, including the past 10 as mayor. Eldridge took over Walter’s District 1 council seat when Walter became mayor following the death of Floyd “Butch” Coburn.
Baker has represented District 2 for eight years, and Chrisman has been on the council for just over one year. Chrisman was an appointed at-large member following the death of Larry Moore and the resignation of his initial replacement, Scott Lanning. Lanning resigned when he accepted employment with the City of Butler.
The meeting included several typical end-of-year resolutions that transferred budgeted funds into other accounts to be used for future projects, transfers between accounts to pay bills and to encumber funds for projects that won’t be completed by the end of 2019.
City Planner Steve Bingham announced he has issued the final permit for a residential structure in the Chapman Trails Phase II subdivision. That leaves approximately 12 lots in Mayerknoll Plat III on the city’s northwest side for new houses, plus scattered lots throughout the city where older homes were demolished.
Before Monday’s meeting concluded, each of the departing officials was presented with an award in recognition of his or her service by City Council President Eric Johnson and council member Tammy Davis. Johnson and Davis were unopposed in the November election.
Walter announced at the end of last year that he would not seek another four-year term. Baker and Eldridge were defeated by Mayor-elect Mike Hartman in a three-way Republican primary in May. Chrisman was defeated by Republican Bill White in the city’s only contested council race in November.
Hartman thanked all of the outgoing officials. “There’s a lot of leadership and experience walking out the door,” he said.
Auburn Mayor-elect Mike Ley shared those sentiments. “It really is an honor to be in public service,” he said. “I applaud you for doing the job and serving your community.”
“I think there is a real horizon for all of DeKalb County and all of its communities, cities and towns,” Ley said. “From my view of things, we want to have a very collaborative and cohesive connection between communities.
“In my view, what’s good for DeKalb County is good for every city and community. We’re going to do whatever we can to work together when we can and how we can,” he added.
“If there’s any way that Auburn can help DeKalb County or Butler in any form, we want you to ask,” Ley said. “If there’s an opportunity where we need some help, I’ll be the first one knocking on the door.”
“It’s been a real privilege serving for almost 11 years,” Eldridge said. “There’s been a lot of changes the last 10 years, and I’m excited to see what happens with new people and new ideas.”
“You took over in a tough spot,” Johnson told Mayor Walter. “We appreciate everything you’ve done for the city, both on the City Council and as mayor.”
Walter thanked all of the department heads, council members and Clerk-Treasurer Angela Eck. “You’ve all helped make my job easier,” Walter said. “It’s very important that we’ve managed to all get along.
“We’ve had some disagreements, but they’ve always been civil,” he said. “Angela has always done a fantastic job. I don’t know what a mayor would do without a good clerk-treasurer.
“I don’t know what I’ll do the first and third Mondays starting in January,” Walter said. “There’s got to be something else out there at 7 o’clock on Monday evenings. Is that when Jeopardy’s on or Wheel of Fortune?” drawing laughter from the gathering.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.