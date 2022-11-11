WATERLOO — The blue tarp flapped in the breeze as the monument it protected awaited unveiling.
At the conclusion of Friday’s DeKalb County Veterans Day program in Veterans Park, town employees unfastened the straps holding the tarp in place, unveiling a six-sided memorial to honor veterans.
Five of the sides are dedicated to the Air Force, Army, Coast Guard, Marines and Navy, with colorful emblems representing each branch. The sixth has no decorations yet for the newly-created Space Force. Around the perimeter of the monument are benches for those five branches, plus room for the Space Force.
“Every time we have needed soldiers, sailors, Marines, Coast Guard, there have been people stood up and said, ‘Yes, we will go,’ in war time or in peace time,” Town Council President Jess Jessup said.
“Part of what we’re doing here is saying ‘thank you’ for all of that and also providing an opportunity for folks to remember, to remember that the freedom that we have was paid for dearly,” he said.
“Often, we think about that at Memorial Day and we think only about those who gave their lives, but everyone who served gave years of their life, gave their mental capacity,” Jessup stated. “Some gave their physical strength. Even some who served during peace time came away with injuries that they deal with for the rest of their lives.”
Jessup said the plan is to expand the park — at the corner of Center and Walnut streets — in the future.
Newly re-elected Indiana House of Representatives member Ben Smaltz, R-Auburn, offered remarks and Steve Justus read a letter on behalf of U.S. Congressman Jim Banks, R-Columbia City. Waterloo resident Phil King was the guest speaker.
“I first want to thank every veteran in attendance,” Justus read. “Without you, we would not have a country. I also want to thank the families of every veteran here today. Without your love and support, the difficult sacrifices of our service members would not have been possible.
“At this critical juncture in American history, it is essential to remind ourselves for that which American veterans fought, bled, and too often, died.
“It is true that America is special because of our Constitution and the vows enshrined in liberty, equality and the right of self-governance,” Justus continued.
“It is true that America is special because it is the land of opportunity, but these facts alone didn’t stir some 41.8 million service members to serve in war time.
“America is most special because it ours,” Justus read. “It is our home, our inheritance and it is always worth fighting for. The continuance of America’s greatness rests upon our soldiers.
“Let us look upon those being honored today as our inspiration.”
“I’d like to thank the Town of Waterloo and their leadership for having the foresight and the ability to create this memorial to visit and remember our veterans,” Smaltz said.
“I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again, the United States is the greatest country this world has ever known and will ever know,” he continued. “The State of Indiana is the greatest state and we enjoy wonderful freedom.
“Our country is great because of our industry, our infrastructure, our engineering, our ingenuity, our get-it-done, and all of that was paid for by a veteran, by the men and women who fought for our freedom,” Smaltz said.
King reflected on his U.S. Army career that spanned 21 years.
“My dad and I had a few things in common. No. 1, we were both officers. He was a first lieutenant in the U.S. Air Force and I made captain in the Army, although I spent most of my career as a warrant officer,” King said.
King and his father were pilots who flew in combat; King flew Huey helicopters in Vietnam while his father flew C-46s throughout the South Pacific in World War II.
After basic training, King spent 10 months in flight school and became an instructor pilot. Part of that responsibility included memorizing books that outlined all of the standard procedures, capabilities, limitations and emergency procedures about aircraft.
“When I got out in May of 1972, I spent nine years as a civilian and then I joined the Guard,” King said. “I spent 16 years-plus in the Guard.” He went to night vision goggle school and became a unit trainer, “which meant I got to fly with every stinkin’ new guy on the planet.
“My job was to get them out to Atterbury, get them back without killing themselves and teaching them how to do it,” he continued.
In June 1998, he intended to retire completely, flying until October that year.
In his career, he was fixed-wing rated, rotary-wing rated, full instrument, night vision goggle and was a unit trainer.
Helicopters, he said, are the most dangerous thing to fly. “When they crash, they tend to kill people,” King stated. “If you don’t react immediately and take the correct procedures, you can bend over and kiss it goodbye.
“Flying was something I always wanted to do,” King said. “It was fun. I will tell you now there is no more fun than flying.”
