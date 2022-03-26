AUBURN — Auditions for “Arsenic and Old Lace,” a production of the auxiliary group to Excelsior Arts Academy, Excelsior Etc., will take place Sunday, April 3, and Monday, April 4 at 6:30 p.m., at Auburn First Christian Church, 910 N. Indiana Ave.
All actors for this production will be age 18 and over.
The production will take in five seatings spanning the last two weekends in May. The final production, on Saturday, May 28, will be a dinner theater production.
All local adults are encouraged to audition. Complete information can be found at ExcelsiorArtsAcademy.com.
