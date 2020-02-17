WATERLOO — With another “killer” project, Sydney Hefty again took first place in the DeKalb Central Science Fair on Saturday.
“I’ve done a lot of killing weeds in the past few years,” Hefty said.
Two years ago, she won the DeKalb Central fair with a project testing a natural herbicide made from vinegar. Her research eventually placed first among freshmen at the Hoosier Science and Engineering Fair and qualified her for a trip to the international science and engineering fair.
This year as a junior, Hefty won the local fair with a project titled the The Effect of Different Methods of Weed Control on Equistetum Hyemale.
In simpler terms, Hefty declared war on horsetail weeds.
“Right now, those are kind of overtaking a lot of the farms in DeKalb County,” Hefty said about horsetail weeds. “It’s pretty detrimental to our crop yields. It kind of inspired my to find a way to either get rid of them or kill them.”
Hefty designed an experiment comparing the synthetic herbicide Roundup and the natural herbicide Natria.
She set up six different test plots in her family’s soybean fields.
“I had to weed out the soybeans in order to get a pure horsetail plot,” she said.
In two plots — one for each herbicide — she used a weed trimmer on the horsetail before spraying it.
The best of those plots saw a 73% kill rate with Roundup, she said. For both herbicides, chopping the weeds first more than doubled the kill rate achieved by spraying alone. Natria wiped out 53% of the trimmed horsetail.
Horsetail weeds pose a tall order for herbicides, she said.
“There are little to no leaves on the plant, and it’s a hollow stem with a thick cell well, so the herbicides can’t even get inside of the plant unless you use a ton of surfactants, which would stick the herbicides to the plant and allow it to absorb easier,” she said.
By chopping the weeds before spraying, “It created just that little pinpoint on the top of the weed, where the herbicide can absorb into the top of the weed,” she said.
Hefty also tested the strategy of placing a black tarp over the weeds to kill them by starving them of sunlight.
“In reality, it just helps them thrive … because horsetail has a 6-foot-deep root system,” Hefty said. The tarp killed only 5% of weeds.
“I want to be able to use this to help the farming community,” Hefty said about her experiments.
“All of my projects, I also do research for FFA in their agriscience fair, so I try to center my projects in a way to further my career goal or in a way to help for the common good of just trying to get us to the next level in agriculture,” Hefty said. “We still have to feed the 10 billion by 2050, so anything that could increase crop yields will be really beneficial for our society.”
About that career goal: Hefty said she aims to major in agricultural economics at Purdue University, possibly with a minor in plant science.
“After that, I want to get my law degree and go into agricultural law and policy, and — fingers crossed — work as a lobbyist in Washington, D.C.,” she said. “Obviously, there’s a lot of controversy going on right now in the agricultural world, and I really just want to be able to tell the true story of our producers, vendors and our farmers.”
Hefty’s first-place award at the DeKalb Central Science Fair makes her seventh in the past 10 years. She also won in grades 2, 3, 4, 5, 8 and 9.
Adding to the family domination, this year her brother, Matthias, won the middle school division.
“I’m really proud of him,” she said.
From this complete list of DeKalb Central Science Fair winners, students placing in the top three of their grade levels or earning honorable mention qualified for the regional science fair March 14 at Trine University in Angola.
First Grade — 1. Jameson Johnson, Elast-Energy; 2. Harper Lee, Will It Float?; 3. Dylan Cordial, Bouncy Balls; Honorable Mention — Delilah Grandstaff, John Eagle.
Second Grade — 1. Abigail Todd, Weight and See; 2. Anna Holbrook, Nature's Best Filter; 3. Laine Miller, Let It Rip; Honorable Mention — Joshua Freed, Callen Lapham, Makayla Kelley.
Third Grade — 1. Alexandria Baumgartner, Strengthening Electromagnets; 2. Everett Walter, To Grow or Not to Grow; 3. Emma Reed, It's in the DNA; Honorable Mention — Jane Engelberth.
Fourth Grade — 1. Colin Haupert, Mystery Water Molecules; 2. Delia King, Don't Judge a Cookie’s Cover; 3. Avalynn Schache, The Perfect Shot; Honorable Mention — Delilah Warner.
Fifth Grade — 1. Taylor Davis-Gibson, The Best Brush: What Makes it Ergonomic?; 2. Mara Keyes, Surface Selection=Brain Protection; 3. Laila Springer, How Sweet It Is?; Honorable Mention —Kaeleigh Rathburn, Killian Grimm.
Principal Awards — Country Meadow, Brantly Aldrich; J.R. Watson, Mikayla Huisman; McKenney-Harrison, Khirington Carteaux; Waterloo, Cheyenne Wyatt.
Special Elementary Awards — Best Consumer Awareness, Joshua Scherer; Most Original Project, Susan Anderson; Most Creative Experimental Design. Phenix Strahm; Best Use of Scientific Method, Likhil Raja; Best Conservation Project, Jayden Swank; Best Health and Human Wellness Project, Tatum Wallace; Best Presenter, Xander Gibson; Most Outstanding Exhibit, Micah Phillips; Best Use of Mathematics, Grayson Kling; Best of Robotics or Engineering, Jett Krebs.
DeKalb Middle School — 1. Matthias Hefty, Seeing Red — The Future of Solar Window Technology; 2. Olivia Woodcox, The Secret of Happiness; 3. Titus Refner, To Make a Tomato; Honorable Mention — Silas Refner, Molly Reasner.
High School — 1. Sydney Hefty, The Effect of Different Methods of Weed Control on Equistetum Hyemale; 2. Atticus Refner, Organic Composting vs. Inorganic Fertilizer and Their Effects on Sweet Corn Production; 3. Hannah Perry, Earthquake-Proof Building: Materials That Best Absorb Shock; Honorable Mention — D’Artagnan Finderson, Olivia Benbow, Ally Kneller.
High School Special Awards — Star Images, Alana Morris; IN-MED, Landon Frank; Rathburn Tool, Clayton Brown; Metal Technologies Inc., Keenan Brown.
