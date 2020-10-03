John Davis is running for a seat on the DeKalb Central school board for his community, for his kindergarten daughter, Claire, and for all the other students of DeKalb Central schools, he said.
“My daughter is a kindergartner this year at J.R. Watson. My grandfather (Dr. John Molin) was on the school board, and I come from a family of educators. And I just felt the need, from talking to different community members, and different business owners in our area, that they were looking for a school board member that was willing to listen and communicate that back to the school board,” Davis said.
Davis is seeking election to the Auburn-Union Township seat. He is challenging two-term incumbent Heather Krebs.
Davis cites accountability, better student development and community connections as the “ABCs” of why he wants to serve on the school board.
“I have a strong passion for our schools. I have a strong passion for our community, and I thought the best way for me to use the skills and the talents that I have is by running for school board and making sure that we’re just doing what’s best for our kids and our teachers, taking care of that and being able to communicate with our business owners and communicate with our taxpayers to make sure that we are helping them,” he said.
Davis, a DeKalb High School graduate, holds a degree in organizational leadership from Grace Christian University and is the manager of 1st Source Bank in Auburn.
“I think, being a manager at a bank, I have a financial background where I understand the importance of being fiscally responsible. Having an organization that is run by the tax dollars that we receive and by grants, I think it’s important that we are doing everything we can to spend our dollars appropriately to make sure that we’re not wasting any of the money and that we’re focusing on the kids,” Davis said.
Davis is involved in multiple community organizations, serving on the Junior Achievement of DeKalb County board of directors; as treasurer for Excelsior Arts Academy and Youth Theater; as secretary for the Downtown Auburn Business Association; and participating in the men’s ministry at Lakewood Park Baptist Church, where he also leads the life group ministry.
“I’m a great communicator, and I think that’s also important. I’m not afraid to listen to whoever, whether they want to be upset and have concerns, or they just want to sit down and share what they really like about our school district. I just think that’s really important, to have a leader that’s willing to sit down and listen, and being in downtown Auburn, I’m accessible to anybody that wants to come and meet with me,” Davis said.
The school board’s job is to look at the policies and procedures of the school district and to ensure they are being followed, Davis said.
“It’s also our job to listen to the taxpayers and listen to the students and staff members about concerns they have and make sure it’s handled appropriately, whether that be directing them back to their principal or, if that’s not working, directing it to the superintendent to handle the situations … just to be there to listen to whatever questions or concerns they might have. And then making responsible decisions and having responsible discussions at the school board meeting with anything we’ve voted on to make sure that we’re doing is what’s best for our kids and our students and for our community,” Davis added.
Looking at positives of the district, Davis commended the district’s food service department and its efforts to distribute free meals to students throughout the summer. He also noted the effort being put forth by the staff during the COVID-19 pandemic.
He also believes the district does a good job at preparing students for college. However, he said, he would like to see discussion about growth of vocational and trade programs and internship opportunities for students who may not go on to pursue a four-year college pathway after high school.
“Right now we work with IMPACT institute in Kendallville, and it is a great program … but because IMPACT supports so many different school districts, we’re only allowed to send 80 to 100 kids a year,” Davis said.
“I want to look at the better student development for our students, and I don’t have all the answers, but I definitely would want to bring it up to discussion with the board to see what we could do for them,” he said.
Davis said he would like to see more discussion at school board meetings.
“The board meetings I’ve been to and the work sessions I’ve been to, it doesn’t seem like there’s a lot of discussion,” he said. “Right now it is either a ‘yes’ or ‘no’ vote, and there’s not a lot of compromise going on.”
Davis said he has heard from community members that the board is not as accessible as it could be.
“A lot of community members don’t even know who’s on the school board right now because they don’t see them out in the community. They don’t see them volunteering in different areas, so I think it’s a struggle for our community to speak up when they don’t know who to speak to,” he said.
“People are wanting to be heard. Leaders in general need to be open to hearing the constituents’ opinions and hearing if there’s any ideas they might have to help us do better,” he added.
“I graduated from DeKalb, and it’s a great school district, but I think there’s different ways that we can discuss innovative processes to just make it even better than it is right now,” he said. “It takes all of us working together to create the best use of our tax dollars and make our school system the best it can be. I want to be sure all families are represented in that process.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.