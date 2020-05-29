SPENCERVILLE — The Spencerville Covered Bridge Restoration Group will host a High's chicken barbecue and garage sale on Saturday, June 13, at the Spencerville Community Club, 5629 C.R. 68.
Chicken halves only will be available, and those purchasing will need to bring their own containers. The chicken barbecue will take place from 10 a.m. until the food is gone. The garage sale will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m
Anyone who wishes to donate garage sale items should bring them to the Community Club on Friday, June 12, from 2-5 p.m.
For more information, contact Mary Hollabaugh-Diehl at 249-5523, Pat Hollman at 341-6676 or Roberta Carnahan at 750-3425.
