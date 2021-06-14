AUBURN — Entries in downtown Auburn’s summer art exhibition began appearing on sidewalks over the weekend.
“Cheers from our Corner of the World” features 20 wooden corner fences decorated by area artists in the annual 12th outdoor art exhibit in downtown Auburn. The creations will be on display from June through September.
The fences were made by local carpenters Craig Presley and Chase Harker of 4 Quarter Wood Products at Pleasant Lake.
The display is sponsored by the Downtown Auburn Business Association, with an additional individual sponsor for each entry.
Cash awards for the best creations will be presented at the end of the exhibit. The corner fences will be auctioned Sept. 15 at the annual DABA Fundraising Dinner/Auction, with proceeds being split between each artist and the Downtown Auburn Business Association.
