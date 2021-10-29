WATERLOO — A New Haven man suffered a medical episode that led to a single-vehicle semi crash at the 333 mile marker on Interstate 69 Friday morning.
Michael J. Heck, 58, suffered a head injury and was taken to Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne for treatment, Indiana State Police said. The crash occurred at 6:25 a.m.
State police said Heck was driving his 2016 Volvo tractor-trailer northbound on I-69 when he had a minor medical episode that caused him to lose control of his vehicle.
The semi went from the driving lane across the passing lane and hit the bridge wall. Police said the driver's side front of the semi tractor then went into the grass median and rolled onto its side.
Police said Heck was alert and awake after the crash but pinned in his semi. After he was extracted, he was taken to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries.
Police estimated total damage to be at least $50,000.
Northbound traffic was backed up to Auburn. Police also blocked the northbound entrance ramp to the interstate at S.R. 8 for a time.
