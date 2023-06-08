WATERLOO — All three drivers were injured in a three-vehicle crash that occurred at 4:13 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of U.S. 6 and C.R. 27 west of Waterloo, the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office reported.
Lori Bennett, 49, of Ashley, suffered a possible head injury.
Kent Whan, 74, of Auburn, suffered minor cuts and scraps to his lower legs.
Stacey Green, 46, of Angola, suffered a possible neck injury.
Police said Bennett, driving a 2005 Chevrolet Silverado, was traveling south on C.R. 27 and crossed the U.S. 6 intersection. Whan, driving a 2005 Chevrolet Tahoe, was traveling east on U.S. 6 approaching the intersection. Green, driving a 2012 Chevrolet Malibu, was stopped at the stop sign, facing north on C.R. 27.
According to a crash report, Bennett failed to yield the right-of-way, entering into the path of the Whan vehicle. Whan's vehicle struck the passenger side of Bennett's vehicle at a right angle.
Police said Whan's vehicle then spun and impacted Green's vehicle at a right angle on the driver's side. The Bennett vehicle continued off the roadway, coming to rest in a ditch on the southeast side of the intersection. Whan's vehicle came to rest facing west in the eastbound lane of U.S. 6. Green's vehicle came to rest facing east in the northbound lane of C.R. 27.
According to the crash report, Green was transported to an area hospital for further evaluation.
All three vehicles were declared total losses.
County police were assisted by the Waterloo Marshal's Department, the Waterloo and Corunna fire departments, Parkview EMS, Jeff's Towing and Riverside Towing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.