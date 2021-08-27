AUBURN — Nominations for the DeKalb Chamber Partnership’s Duesy Awards are open now through Friday, Sept. 17.
The community is invited to nominate their favorite business, professional, educator or nonprofit. The nomination form is available online at dekalbchamberpartnership.com/duesys.
Each year, the chamber recognizes area businesses, leaders, and educators with the DeKalb Awards for Excellence in Business Community and Education — also known as the Duesy’s.
The Duesy’s are a series of eight awards designed to recognize those going above and beyond in the community. Categories include: Young Professional of the Year; Seasoned Professional of the Year; Educator of the Year; the Education Award; Nonprofit of the Year; Small Business of the Year and Business of the Year.
“Over the last seven years, we have had the opportunity to recognize 44 businesses and individuals who go above and beyond to make DeKalb County great,” DeKalb Chamber Partnership Shannon Carpenter said.
“As we look forward to another year of awards, we hope to see great contribution from our community to help us tell the untold stories of local entrepreneurs, volunteers and educators through their nominations.”
To be eligible, nominees must be a DeKalb Chamber member and cannot have won in the last five years. A list of previous winners is available on the nomination form. Last year, the chamber received 138 nominations from the community and hopes to exceed that this year. Nominations are pared down to three finalists for each category.
One winner from each award will be announced at the Chamber’s Duesy Awards on Thursday, Nov. 11, sponsored by 3Rivers Federal Credit Union. This event will feature Taste of DeKalb, a silent auction, cash bar and live music.
For more information, email shannon@dekalbchamberpartnership.com or call the Chamber office at 925-2100.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.