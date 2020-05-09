AUBURN — Eckhart Public Library reminds patrons it will begin offering curbside services for item drop-off, pick-up and document services Monday. This will allow patrons to access traditional library services in a safe, convenient way.
Drop-off and pick-up will be available from 9-11 a.m. and from 4-6 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. Those who are interested in placing items on hold, or need directions about where to go for these services, should visit the Eckhart Public Library website for more information.
As always, the library’s digital resources are always available. A library card offers access to Libby, Overdrive, Hoopla, and Kanopy, where patrons can stream eBooks, eAudiobooks, movies, music, and more. Anyone who needs assistance obtaining a library card or help accessing these resources should contact the library 925-2414, ext. 120, or email info@epl.lib.in.us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.