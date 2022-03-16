AUBURN — With locations in Goshen and Fort Wayne, Joanna’s Family Restaurant is looking forward to calling Auburn home for what will be its fourth eatery.
The new dining option will be located in the building formerly occupied by Richards Restaurant at 280 N. Grandstaff Drive.
The family-run business is operated by Oscar Puga and his parents, Mauro Puga and Maria Puga.
Joanna’s opened its first restaurant in Goshen in 2012. It added two locations in Fort Wayne with the Auburn location slated to open later next month.
“We serve American breakfast, lunch and dinner,” Oscar Puga said. “A little bit of everything. That’s exactly what’s going into Auburn,” he said.
Like the locations in Goshen and Fort Wayne, Joanna’s Family Restaurant in Auburn will be open seven days a week, Puga added.
“We seem to do the best in small towns. Our Goshen, Indiana, store is by far our busiest store,” Puga said of the decision to add a location in Auburn.
“The menu style we have kind of thrives in smaller towns. We just think we’re going to do very well there — I hope we do at least.”
Popular menu selections include the all-you-can eat fish that is offered every Friday night, Puga said.
“We also have a Joanna’s skillet, which is our best selling skillet,” Puga added. That dish features steak, green peppers, onions, tomatoes, hash browns and pepper jack cheese, topped off with two eggs, Puga said.
While the exterior of the restaurant will not see much change, the interior is being completely remodeled, Puga said.
“Almost everything in the interior is going to be completely different from what the people of Auburn are used to when it came to Richards,” he added.
Original plans aimed for an early April opening, but that now has been pushed back to what hopefully will be the third week of April, Puga said.
“We are very excited to open in Auburn and look forward to hosting the people of Auburn,” Puga added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.