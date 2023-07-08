My series “setting things up similar in each home to lessen the confusion for children” is something I think should be a goal for co-parents.
Separation and divorce are confusing for adults, so imagine the confusion for the children. The confusing elements for the adults are also completely different than the confusing elements for the children, but yet, both are experiencing the process of separation or divorce.
There are so many things that can cause major issues in a co-parenting relationship. That is why standards, expectations and boundaries can help co-parents at least create a start to their co-parenting journey.
My opinion is that both co-parents should be involved in creating the standards and expectations. That being said, sometimes boundaries are needing to be put in place for co-parents who need some work on the “respectful and responsible” part of co-parenting. Co-parents should not be striving for co-parenting perfection, but should be striving for respectful and responsible co-parenting for their children.
Before I begin the first topic in the series, I want to raise awareness about why this could be important for your own co-parenting relationship and journey. Whether just starting out and newly separated or divorced, or if your co-parenting relationship is not going so good and things need to be going in a different direction, these topics are some that can help eliminate the possibility of future conflict in your co-parenting relationship and may even change the way you will co-parent with your ex.
As I highlight each topic from the series, I hope you think about them while answering a couple of questions. 1.What routines were you and your ex doing together in your home prior to your separation or divorce? 2.Do you want to continue those routines in each of your homes now, even though you are no longer together? Keep in mind, routines and rituals do not need to change just because of separation or divorce. Exactly opposite. Routines and rituals that have been in place can be continued, to show the children that even though they are in the middle of a difficult situation, normalcy can still exist. That is what you want, to lessen the confusion for them and to show them that you can work together, even though you have made a decision to no longer be together.
First topic, drop off and pick up. I like to start with this one in my series because it is one of the first things to happen for the children, following a decision to separate or divorce.
When beginning a standard for drop off and pick up, there are some things that can be taken into consideration: Your work schedules, miles of travel distance for both parents, the visitation/custody schedule and pretty standard is, who will be designated to do the drop off and pick up.
Something you may not think could cause conflict — but is common — is when a new significant other is either present for drop off or pick up or is the one doing the drop off or pick up. Talk about it. Maybe it is a case of beginning your drop off and pick up with just parents and in time, changing the standard. That is OK and co-parents should be willing to meet each other where they are in their managing the process of the separation or divorce.
It all boils down to co-parents creating a drop off and pick up routine that is not stressful for the children, keeping in mind that if it is stressful on you, then it is stressful for your children.
An important fact for co-parents to keep in mind is they have one home, and their children now have two homes. That is why this series can prove to be so helpful. It allows conversations to take place for best interest of the children about important topics that are still important, even though no longer together.
Even though a decision has been made to separate or divorce, co-parents must still raise their children together and this series is a great way to begin putting standards in place. It is just a really nice co-parenting tool that takes very little effort but could have a huge impact on a co-parenting dynamic.
I hope you all have a great week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.