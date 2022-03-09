AUBURN — An Auburn man Tuesday pleaded guilty to a charge of child seduction involving a female student when he was a soccer coach at DeKalb High School.
Landon Cochran, of the 1400 block of Autumn Lane, pleaded guilty to the Level 6 felony as part of a plea agreement filed in DeKalb Superior Court I. The agreement leaves sentencing open to the court. A Level 6 felony carries a possible sentence of 6 months to 2 1/2 years and a fine of up to $10,000.
Cochran admitted that between Sept. 27, 2019, and Dec. 31, 2020, he worked in a professional capacity with a girl who was age 16-17. Cochran admitted he was a soccer coach, and the girl was on a team with which he assisted.
He admitted exerting undue influence on the child because of his professional relationship with the child to engage in fondling or touching.
Cochran, who also was a paraprofessional with the DeKalb Central school district, was arrested in June. At that time, the school district released a statement saying Cochran had been terminated.
Cochran will be sentenced April 19.
