HAMILTON — Hamilton Community Schools teachers will receive a 1% salary increase and $1,000 will be added to their base salary under the terms of a teacher contract approved by the Hamilton Community Schools board Monday night.
The additional compensation will be awarded to teachers receiving an evaluation of “effective” or “highly effective.” The contract runs Aug. 1, 2019 through June 30, 2020.
According to the contract, the salary range for teachers in the district is $33,476 to $59,653.
“I appreciate working with our (teachers’) association,” said Superintendent Tony Cassel.
“It’s a fair agreement, which recognizes their hard work. They also recognize our position. We appreciate the work that they do.”
He described the compensation included in the agreement as “well-deserved.”
Also Monday night:
The board approved the implementation of the PRIDE Program, beginning with next year’s senior class. The program is designed to allow students to work toward a work ethics certificate, Cassel explained. The certification shows recipients have demonstrated persistence, respect, initiative, dependability and efficiency, Cassel said. Recipients of the certification must have a 98 percent attendance rate, a C-average grade, no more than one behavior referral and perform six hours of community service, the board heard.
Cassel said he will begin planning the program this year, with the vision of rolling it out next year, beginning with seniors. Eventually, the program could expand to other grades and into the elementary school, Cassel said.
The board adopted the district’s 2020 budget that totals $6.8 million. The board also adopted the 2020 capital projects plan that includes the proposed replacement of the main east entry door for $20,000. Computer switch replacement, at a cost of $20,000, also is included in the plan.
Cassel reported the district has received an anonymous donation, on behalf of the Hamilton Fish and Game Club, for $1,300 to purchase new cross country uniforms. The district also has received donations of $400 from the American Legion, to be used for the school’s Veterans Day program and breakfast; $650 from the Class of 1969; and $300 from the Hamilton United Methodist Church.
The board approved a substitute nurse pay rate of $22 per hour and a substitute cafeteria worker pay rate of $9.18 per hour.
The board recognized the district’s students of the month for October. Piper DePriest was honored from the elementary school, Chase Olson was recognized from the junior-high school and Camren Bosse was honored from the senior-high school.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.