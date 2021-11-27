AUBURN — He grew up in Auburn and traveled the world as a soldier, spy and entrepreneur.
Gary Bowser drew on his unique set of experiences to write his 427-page first novel, “Operation Peregrine,” published in October.
The tension-filled story takes place in the early years of the Vietnam War, which Bowser experienced personally as a lieutenant in the U.S. Air Force special forces.
Graduating from Auburn High School in 1957, Bowser left home for the U.S. Naval Academy. Transferring to the Air Force as a young officer, he served two years in special operations during the Vietnam conflict.
“Operation Peregrine” follows fictional U.S. soldiers sent to Vietnam in 1964 on a mission to find a mole whose leaks to the enemy are leading to deadly ambushes against American military advisers.
The Americans don’t realize they are being lured into an even more sinister Soviet plot, but everything is not black-and-white. His book finds sympathetic characters on both sides of the Cold War.
On the American side, Bowser tells his story through the eyes of a dashing U.S. officer — the same age as the author — and his romantic interest, an idealistic female intelligence analyst who uncovers the existence of the mole. Both characters grew up in rural northeast Indiana.
From the Soviet side, Bowser invites readers to identify with an ambitious young KGB officer and his lover, an exotic and beautiful female agent.
Bowser said he did not expect the romantic threads to develop when he started writing the book. They helped meet his goal to make it entertaining as well as realistic.
“I want this book to be authentic in the sense of the tradecraft — how we really did things,” he said.
“This is a book that portrays real things that happened. It portrays them in a way that they actually happened, not in some Hollywood stunt thing,” he added.
Bowser provides detailed insight into how the spy world operates.
“Almost everything in this book is modeled on reality,” he said. “It’s fictionalized, though, and I keep emphasizing that, because there were classified things that I was drawing on, but there’s no classified information in the book.”
As for his characters, he said, “Everybody in this book is a hero, but there are no superheroes. … They’re greater than superheroes. Every character in the book is modeled on someone I knew personally, or I knew of” in a credible way.
His leading Soviet characters, he said, “were patriots to their system.” Of his young KGB officer, he added, “I liked him. We could have been friends.”
After his service in Vietnam, Bowser took on the Soviets directly, overseeing and recruiting of spies around the world from a base in Europe.
“Our mission was going after scientific and technical information at the highest levels of research and development in the Soviet Union,” he said.
While spying, he said, “We were breaking the law in every country we were in, friend or foe. Sometimes we broke our own, even, but we always did it with aplomb and good intention. … It was our job because we loved this country and we wanted to secure and make her citizens safe in the future.”
In the next chapter of his service, Bowser wrote national intelligence estimates during the Cold War.
“I had a peephole that very few people had” into U.S. secret operations, he said.
Bowser retired from military service as a lieutenant colonel and returned to rural Auburn in 1984.
After the Soviet Union collapsed, he and a longtime military colleague launched a security business that employed many of the Russian scientists who had been the targets of their espionage. He also has advised the Royal Saudi Air Force, worked on classified intelligence systems for Magnavox in Fort Wayne and taught clandestine operations for an online university.
Bowser said his career led to “lots of fun … a great life … I thoroughly enjoyed it, and now I’m enjoying writing about it in a fictional sense.” He spent 7-8 months penning “Operation Peregrine” and nine more months editing and refining it.
“I took great care to ensure that the historical framework was accurate,” he said.
Bowser already is writing a sequel based on his experiences as a spymaster in Europe. He said he views his life as a series of epics, and he envisions three more books.
Looking back on the events in his first book, Bowser said, “Vietnam was a mistake from the get-go.” He expounds on that view in the book’s epilogue.
“It wasn’t the GIs’ mistake. It was the government policy-makers’ mistake,” he said about Vietnam.
“We stumbled into a Civil War … and we picked the losing side,” he said. “There was no way in the world we could have won that war … We went there with good intentions. … The South Vietnamese government was so corrupt, and so infiltrated with North Vietnamese agents, sympathizers … It was clear … how badly this was going and how leaky this ship was from the get-go.”
Bowser said Vietnam veterans served honorably, but “we treated them terribly for years, and that was worse than what they endured in the combat.”
Reviewing his 60-year participation in history, he said, “I believe the United States has done far more good than any mistakes we have made — and almost every mistake was based on some faulty good intention.”
Counting 40 nations he has visited in his career, he concluded, “I’ve got a lot of miles on me, but I’m home. That’s a good feeling.”
Bowser spoke about his book recently to a gathering of veterans at the American Legion post in Auburn and to a luncheon for members of the Auburn High School class of 1967. He is open to more speaking engagements.
His book has been published with both hard and soft covers and in e-book and PDF formats. It may be purchased online from Amazon or Barnes & Noble, at his website, garybowser.net, and locally at the Expressions Gallery in Auburn.
