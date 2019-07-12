PLANO, Texas — Donald T Mefford, 90, a longtime attorney in Auburn who recently moved to Plano, died Thursday at Baylor Scott and White Hospital in Carrollton, Texas.
Mr. Mefford practiced law for 65 years with associates Kirk Carpenter, W. Erik Weber, Neil Blythe and the late William Husselman. He operated DeKalb Abstract and Title Co.
He served as attorney for Auburn city government for mayors C.L. Boger, John Foley, Donald Allison and Norman Rohm. He also served as town attorney for Ashley, Hamilton and Waterloo.
He served as the attorney for the Auburn school system and then the DeKalb County Central United School District for 37 years. He also served a four-year term on the DeKalb Central school board.
He married Frances “Fran” Russell in August 1955 in Greensburg, and she survives.
Also surviving are a son and two daughters: Stanley Austin Mefford and his wife, Joni Carper Mefford, of Plano, Texas; Ellen Elizabeth Mefford of Grapevine, Texas; and Mary Courtney McGrath and her husband, David, of Hartland, Wisconsin; and three grandchildren, Matthew Austin Mefford, Adrian Melissa Mefford and Austin James McGrath.
Services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3. at the Auburn Presbyterian Church. Calling will be two hours before the service at the church. Private family committal will take place at Woodlawn Cemetery in Auburn.
Preferred memorials are to Eckhart Public Library of Auburn or Shriner’s Children’s Hospital, 2211 North Oak Park Ave., Chicago, IL, 60635. To send condolences, visit fellerandclark.com.
