Auburn native Kristi McCart has made it to the final five of “The Biggest Loser” reality TV competition on the USA Network.
McCart lost 6 pounds in the seventh week of the competition, featured in Tuesday night’s episode of the show.
In the first seven weeks of the competition, McCart lost 44 pounds to reach a weight of 220.
Only five of the original 12 contestants remain. The entrant eliminated in Tuesday’s program lost 4 pounds during week seven. In addition to McCart, the other remaining contestants lost 6, 7, 8 and 10 pounds during the seventh week.
McCart, 31, is married to fellow DeKalb High School graduate Tom McCart. She practices law in Riverview, Florida.
“The Biggest Loser” airs each Tuesday at 9 p.m. on the USA Network.
