Michigan woman hurt in car-deer crash
LAOTTO — A Michigan woman suffered minor injuries in a single vehicle crash that happened at 10 p.m. Saturday, the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office reported.
Cassie Reingardt, 25, of Sturgis, Michigan, complained of minor leg and neck pain in the crash.
Police said Reingardt was traveling west in the 6000 block of S.R. 205 when a deer ran into the path of her 2018 Ford Focus.
Police said Reingardt struck the deer, causing total loss of the vehicle. Reingardt was able to pull the vehicle to the side of the roadway.
According to a police report, Reingardt was wearing a seat belt and air bags deployed.
