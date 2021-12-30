AUBURN — A semi fire in northern Allen County on Interstate 69 and stopped traffic caused a two vehicle crash on the interstate in DeKalb County Thursday afternoon around 3:41 p.m.
Minor injuries were reported in the crash by four people.
Saul De Jesus Hernandez Barrientos, 44, of Waterloo driving a 2014 GMC Acadia ran into the back of a 2018 Ford Fusion driven by Juanita Gambler, 29, of Hicksville, Ohio who was stopping for traffic.
Barrientos couldn’t avoid the crash as he was traveling 70 mph before trying to stop.
Occupants in Gambler’s vehicle reported injuries and were transported to an area hospital. Gambler complained of head and neck pain; Michael Gambler, 29, also complained a back and head pain; a minor passenger in the vehicle complained of neck and head pain. Selena Resendez another passenger also complained of neck and head pain.
No injuries were reported in Barrientos vehicle.
The Indiana State Police, Auburn Police Department, Auburn Fire Department, C. Noel’s Auto and Riverside Towing all assisted at the scene.
The semi fire occurred in the southbound lane of Interstate 69 at the 318 mile marker north of Union Chapel Road.
Traffic was backed up to Auburn and traffic was being diverted off the highway while crews worked the scene. The highway reopened to traffic around 4:40 p.m.
