AUBURN — DeKalb County 4-H is inviting youth and their special adult to a night of board game fun on Feb. 13 at the DeKalb County Office Building, 215 E. 9th St., Auburn.
This opportunity to “unplug” and have fun is open to all youth in grades 3-12 and their special adult (parent, aunt or uncle, guardian, grandparent, etc). It costs $5 for current 4-H members and $15 for non-4-H members. RSVP by Feb. 12 to reserve a seat.
DeKalb County 4-H will provide lots of board games to choose from and popcorn to snack on while youth and adult bonds over some friendly competition with others.
To RSVP or for more information, contact the Extension Office at 925-2562 or lwahlstr@purdue.edu
