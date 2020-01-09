AUBURN — DeKalb High School’s theater department will open its 2020 season with four performances of Brian D. Taylor's “History of Dating.”
Dates and times for the show are: Thursday, Feb. 6, Friday Feb. 7, and Saturday, Feb. 8, all at 7 p.m., and Sunday, Feb. 9, at 2 p.m.
The play will be DeKalb’s first-ever “black box” performance in the theater department classroom, with a cast entirely of junior and senior theater members.
Tickets will be for assigned seating and are first come, first served, as seating is limited to 100 seats per performance.
Tickets are priced at $7 and may be reserved by calling 920-1012, ext. 2132, at any time. Tickets also may be picked up and/or paid for by coming to DeKalb High School and entering door 1 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m., Monday-Friday.
