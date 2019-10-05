AUBURN — Eckhart Public Library will partner with Auburn Brewing Company, Auburn Parks and Recreation and DeKalb Health for a food drive for veterans Oct. 7 through Nov. 4.
The groups will be collecting nonperishable food, hygiene items, gloves, hats, scarves, gas cards and Walmart gift cards for veterans all month long to help those who have served our country. Items may be dropped off at any Eckhart Public Library location, Auburn Brewing Company, the Auburn Parks and Recreation office, 1500 S. Cedar St., and DeKalb Health, parking lot B, door 1. Food items cannot be expired and clothing must be new. All items will be donated to the VA for its food pantry and veterans services.
The library is highlighting one of its newest items, “The Chain” by Adrian McKinty. A mother drops off her child at the bus stop, only to receive a call later that her child has been kidnapped.The caller isn’t the police, it’s a stranger, saying his or her child has been kidnapped as well, part of a chain of kidnappings that has to continue in order to get her child back. Find this tale on audiobook at the Auburn Plaza location.
Here’s what else is happening around the library campus next week:
Eckhart Envoys Homeschool Program: Homeschool students in grade school or middle school will have the chance to learn about countries and cultures from around the world Monday from 10:30-11:30 a.m. at the Auburn Plaza location.
Learning STEAM through Legos: Explore science, technology, engineering, art, and mathematics and interact with peers Monday from 1-2 p.m. at the Auburn Plaza location.
Babies and Books: The library’s youngest friends will explore new themes and ideas through reading, play, creating and more Wednesday from 10-10:30 a.m. at the Auburn Plaza location.
Teen Garden Club: All are invited to join the Teen Garden Club for an hour of gardening fun Wednesday from 3:30-4:30 p.m. at the Teen Library. In addition to weeding and routine maintenance, participants will be using a rain barrel system, creating garden signage and harvesting.
Lego Club: The group will meet Wednesday from 4-5 p.m. at the Teen Library.
Discovering Your Roots — Interviewing Kin and Mining Home Sources: Those attending will view a video of tips and strategies to interview family about genealogy and family stories and spend some time researching in the learning lab with the genealogy staff Wednesday from 6-7 p.m. at the Willennar Genealogy Center.
Family Storytime: The group will meet Wednesday from 6:30-7 p.m. at the Auburn Plaza Location.
Story Explorers: Growing and learning library friends will access a world of creativity and discover before heading to preschool, exploring new themes and ideas through reading, play, creating Thursday from 10-10:30 a.m. at the Auburn Plaza location.
Kids in the Kitchen: Kids and teens can learn their way around food prep, food from other cultures, and what goes into good eating Thursday from 4-5 p.m. at the Teen Library. Children under 7 will need a parent or guardian present.
Brews+Books Book Club: The group will be discussing “Meddling Kids” by Edgar Cantero Thursday from 6-7 p.m. at the Auburn Brewing Company, 309 N. Main St.
Teen Magic: The Gathering Club: Teens are invited to join a Magic: The Gathering Club Friday from 5-7 p.m. at the Teen Library. Both beginners and experts are invited to play, learn, and discuss this card game. Most games are played in commander format, but standard games also are played.
Friends of the Eckhart Public Library Book Sale: The Friends will be selling gently used items, including books, DVDs, and more, Saturday, Oct. 12, at the Willennar Administrative Annex, 212 W. 12th St.. Hours will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., with 9-10 a.m. for Friends members only and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. open to the public. Friends memberships will be available for purchase at the door.
Dog Tales: Patrons of all ages are invited to help service dogs in training by reading a book to them Saturday, Oct. 12, from 9:45-10:30 a.m. at the Auburn Plaza location.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.