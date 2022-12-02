Law enforcement officers make arrests
AUBURN — Local police officers made these arrests Nov. 29-30, according to DeKalb County Jail records.
Bradley Chivington, 36, of the 14100 block of Main Street, Grabill, was arrested at 10:07 a.m. Nov. 29 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant alleging stalking, a Level 5 felony, and invasion, a Level 6 felony.
Michelle Peppler, 49, of the 1000 block of East Rudisill Boulevard, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 10:07 a.m. Nov. 29 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant alleging failure to appear on a Class A misdemeanor charge of theft.
Timothy Gross, 44, of Picayune, Mississippi, was arrested at 6:42 a.m. Nov. 30 by Auburn Police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Level 6 felony and as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Joseph Fisher, 39, of the 500 block of Archer Avenue, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 8:33 p.m. Nov. 30 by Indiana State Police on charges of attempted murder, a Level 1 felony; felon in possession of a firearm, a Level 4 felony; and possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.
