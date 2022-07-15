AUBURN — Sweet Aviation announced Friday it has been selected to become the Fixed Base Operator (FBO) for the DeKalb County Airport, beginning Nov. 1.
This expansion means that Sweet Aviation provides service at the Fort Wayne International Airport, Smith Field Airport, and now the DeKalb County Airport.
“Working alongside the DeKalb County Airport Authority, Sweet Aviation will enhance the already superb customer experience that will drive DeKalb County Airport to its next level of service for pilots, aviation fans, and the local community. Being a significant gateway to the Auburn community, Sweet Aviation is confident this combined effort will increase the economic impact and local pride,” the company said in a news release.
Sweet Aviation will replace the airport’s current FBO, Century Aviation, who has been a part of the airport since 2008.
Russ Couchman, manager of the DeKalb County Airport, said the DeKalb County Airport Authority received five request for proposals from companies interested in the FBO. Century Aviation chose not to submit a proposal to renew its contract with the airport.
“I think their passion for aviation and customer service pushed them over the top,” Couchman said. “There desire to grow ... that is the dynamic growth we got excited about. Every board member and staff member is excited about Sweet Aviation being involved in the DeKalb County Airport.”
Chuck Surack built his businesses on one defining principle, “Always do the right thing,” which aligns well with the motto of the DeKalb County Airport, “We’re ready when you are,” the company said.
“This means, no matter who the pilot is using the airport, what kind of aircraft he or she is flying, and no matter the weather, their team is ready when they are day or night to support them,” the company said.
“From a personal perspective, I am excited about the opportunity to continue to grow the aviation community in northeast Indiana,” said Chuck Surack, owner and founder of Sweet Aviation and Surack Enterprises.
“My dad was a private pilot, and I have always had a fascination with air travel and I have used it extensively for pleasure and business purposes. In 2008, I obtained my certificate to fly a helicopter, and a few years later, acquired Smith Field Air Service which we renamed and grew into Sweet Aviation. We have seen incredible growth over the last 10-plus years and look forward to continuing to develop and grow in northeast Indiana.”
Sweet Aviation said it sees the partnership with the DeKalb County Airport Authority as an exciting opportunity that aligns with its current vision of expanding Sweet Aviation and Surack Enterprise in the region. Its current presence in northeastern Indiana allows Sweet Aviation to use its established brand, proven marketing strategy, and service offerings to foster a thriving aviation community for the DeKalb County Airport, the company said.
Couchman said he is excited about the announcement which dove tails directly into the improvements underway at the airport including the expansion of the runway from 5,000 feet to 7,100 feet. The runway extension will be complete by 2024 and will allow for larger aircraft to utilize the airport safely.
“I believe with the runway extension and Sweet Aviation this airport is headed for a renaissance of sorts,” Couchman said. “I just don’t know what that looks like.”
He said he anticipates Sweet Aviation will come in and hit the ground running expanding the current offerings of the airport.
“The flight school will be taken to a completely new level,” he said. “Charters will be huge. They are adding new aircraft all the time. Their customer service model is incredible.”
Home to the world-famous Auburn Cord Duesenberg Festival, Auburn was recently designated as one of the region’s top micropolitan areas by Site Selection Magazine, was named one of the safest cities in Indiana by Alarms.org, and is in the midst of a multi-year downtown revitalization project.
This new venture of Sweet Aviation serving as the FBO at the DeKalb County Airport joins the Surack Enterprises portfolio of aviation-related businesses including: Sweet Helicopters, which does the same for rotorcraft and is the official helicopter services provider of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway; Aviation Specialty Insurance, which insures the aviation industry including corporations, light aircraft, flight schools, drones and UAVs, and more; and the Enstrom Helicopter Corporation, manufacturing helicopters in the United States and delivering them worldwide.
Sweet Aviation offers airplane charters, flight training, aircraft rentals, and aircraft maintenance, and features a diverse and modern fleet of airplanes and helicopters.
Surack Enterprises’ businesses include: The Clyde Theatre, The Club Room, Crescendo Coffee & More, Sweet Aviation, Sweet Helicopters, Aviation Specialty Insurance, Longe Optical, SweetCars, Lakeland Internet, Sweet Real Estate, and the Enstrom Helicopter Corporation.
