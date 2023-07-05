Local police officers make several arrests
AUBURN — Local police made these arrests June 30-July 2, according to DeKalb County Jail records.
Dangelo Mack, 24, of Flint, Michigan, was arrested at 10:36 a.m. June 30 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant alleging corrupt business influence, a Level 5 felony; and organized theft and theft, both Level 6 felonies.
Seth Burns, 23, of the 400 block of North Ash Street, Butler, was arrested at 3:56 a.m. July 1 by Indiana State Police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Class C misdemeanor.
Mark Healy, 42, of the 1000 block of East Maumee Street, Angola, was arrested at 8:40 p.m. July 1 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant alleging a probation violation and possession of paraphernalia, both Class C misdemeanors.
Hunter Miller, 30, of the 4300 block of West U.S. 20, Angola, was arrested at 2:16 a.m. July 2 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
David Bates, 44, of the 900 block West Brookwood Drive, New Haven, was arrested at 5:04 a.m. July 2 by Auburn Police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Anthony Maenle, 32, listed as homeless according to jail records, was arrested at 8:45 p.m. July 2 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant alleging theft, a Class A misdemeanor; and failure to appear (failure to stop after an accident, a Class B misdemeanor).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.