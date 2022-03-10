INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Historical Society has made two of its popular features — You Are There and Be Heard exhibits — available online and the public can access them for free.
“We are so excited to make some of our most popular exhibits available from your computer or mobile device at no cost to you,” said IHS President and CEO Jody Blankenship. “Visitors will be able to view videos, images and objects as well as select digital interactive features that make you part of the story.”
The online exhibits are available at https://indianahistory.org/online-exhibits/.
In the You Are There exhibit series, historic photographs are brought to life three-dimensionally, right down to the actors playing the people in — and around — the images. Visitors can become part of the story by seeing and hearing history. The You Are There exhibits online are:
You Are There 1915: Madam C.J. Walker, Empowering Women — Drop in on icon and self-made millionaire Madam C.J. Walker at the factory where she built her empire.
You Are There 1927: Gennett Studio — Visit Gennett Studio and see how this Indiana music company impacted jazz, blues, country and gospel music throughout the country, producing some of the earliest recordings from Louis Armstrong, King Oliver, Bix Beiderbecke and Hoagy Carmichael.
You Are There 1943: Italian POWs at Atterbury — Learn more about Prisoners of War at Camp Atterbury during World War II.
The Be Heard exhibits invite visitors to explore the experiences of various groups of people and their impact on Indiana. Using photographs, oral histories, newspapers, letters and other documents, these exhibits introduce a larger story that is still being written — a story that has had and will continue to have a transformative impact on Indiana and beyond. The Be Heard exhibits online are:
Be Heard: Asian Experiences in Indiana — This exhibit is based on interviews of individuals of varying cultural backgrounds who recall what it has been like to be Asian in the Hoosier State throughout the 20th and 21st centuries.
Be Heard: Latino Experiences in Indiana — Get a glimpse into the stories of individuals of varying cultural backgrounds who recall what it has been like to be Latino in the Hoosier State throughout the 20th and 21st centuries.
Be Heard: Groundbreaking Black Hoosiers — Explore a compelling example of the important role Black people have played in Hoosier history.
IHS online exhibits are supported by the Indy Arts and Culture Restart & Resilience Fund: An Arts Council of Indianapolis program made possible by Lilly Endowment Inc. IHS’s goal is to add more online exhibits throughout the next several years. To help IHS continue to make resources like these possible, make a donation at https://bit.ly/3IwrK9A.
For more information about these exhibits and other IHS offerings, call (317) 232-1882 or visit indianahistory.org.
