AUBURN — The DeKalb County Election Board Friday voted to remove Patrick O’Brien, who was a Democratic candidate for the Auburn City Council District 2 seat, from the election ballot.
DeKalb County Republican Party Chairman Rick Ring had filed a challenge against O’Brien’s candidacy, contending that O’Brien does not meet the requirement that a candidate must have resided in the city for a least one year prior to the election.
Ring provided a timeline that said O’Brien rented an apartment at 215A N. Main St., Auburn, in January 2018. On Oct. 11, 2018, he registered to vote, stating his address as 680 Morningstar Road, Auburn, and on Nov. 6, 2018, he voted in Union 9 precinct, outside the city limits.
On May 7, O’Brien again voted in Union 9 precinct. Then on May 21, he updated his voter registration to 215A N. Main St.
Ring said that while a candidate may have multiple residences, he or she must declare a primary residence. He said O’Brien declared his primary residence as Morningstar Road when he registered to vote outside the city limits of Auburn, and he was not a resident of Auburn within the required time frame.
O’Brien said his true, fixed residence is 215A N. Main St., and that the Morningstar Road address is the home of his parents.
He provided a lease agreement for the Main Street apartment from Jan 1, 2018, as well as utility transactions from Jan. 5, 2018 through July 12, 2019.
However, DeKalb County Clerk and election board member Holly Albright said that by providing his address as Morningstar Road on his voter registration, he was declaring that as his residence.
"I'm kind of having a hard time saying that he intentionally broke a rule," said the board’s Republican representative, Tara Lilly. However, she added, the board typically uses voter registration to determine where a person lives.
Pat Williams, who is the Democratic representative on the election board, made a motion to place O’Brien on the ballot, but her motion died for lack of a second.
Lilly, said she “unfortunately” moved to remove O’Brien from the ballot because he did not have proof of residency for the required one-year period. Albright seconded the motion. The motion passed 2-1, with Williams opposed.
Had O’Brien remained on the ballot, he would have been running against incumbent Republican Councilman Kevin Webb, who now is unopposed for re-election.
