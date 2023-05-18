BUTLER — Andrew Provines has announced his intent to run as a Republican candidate for DeKalb County Commisioner in 2024.
“I will be running for the East District but look forward to representing all voices in DeKalb,” Provines said.
“Having grown up here and in Allen County, I went to Leo High School and spent nearly every weekend in DeKalb where the Provines family has a farm on the east side off C.R. 40.”
After graduating from Indiana University Business School with degrees in operations, supply chain management and information systems, Provines started off his career as a consultant with a large company and eventually became an independent contractor.
“During my career, I have had over 200 clients ranging from medium to large commercial, health care and government entities. I have worked with cities and states on their systems that handle procurement, finance, H.R., benefits, and payroll,” Provines said.
“Early in my career, I traveled nearly 40 weeks a year, for 10 years, and did not have a permanent place to hang my hat. I always knew I would be coming back to DeKalb but was not sure when. The opportunity arose 10 years ago, and I decided to put down permanent roots in DeKalb County. I am grateful to have settled where I grew up and am proud to call this my home. I have recently been involved with political endeavors, including the Stop Solar group and serving on the Stafford Township Advisory Board,” Provines said.
“I have fought hard during the Stop Solar campaign and will work even harder as the East District Commissioner for DeKalb County. During the solar fight, several things have become clear to me. Growth needs to be responsible and sustainable. Jobs need to provide living wages for DeKalb to prosper. Local government and home rule need to pave the way for federal and state policies that reflect the needs of the people. Taxes are too high, and breaks are being given to large companies at the local, state, and federal level to push agendas that help dissolve the middle class. None of this is right and it comes back to transparency. DeKalb lacks transparency. This needs to change and all citizens need a voice. It is time for a changing of the guard. It is time to hear new voices without losing the experience and wisdom of the old,” he added.
