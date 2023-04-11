Excelsior to preview 2023 season
AUBURN — The community is invited to participate in the live announcement of Excelsior’s upcoming theater season.
The event takes place at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the new Excelsior Theater, 910 N. Indiana Ave. (First Christian Church Campus), Auburn.
Refreshments will be available and children are encouraged to join in the festivities.
The announcement will include the summer and fall shows for youth 8-22 years old, the holiday show for all ages, and the early spring children’s production for ages 8-13.
Everyone is welcome and festivities are expected to conclude by 6 p.m.
Rain barrel workshop
to be held April 22
AUBURN — The DeKalb County Soil and Water Conservation District along with the City of Auburn Stormwater Pollution Control has scheduled a free rain barrel workshop at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 22.
The workshop will be held at the City of Auburn Stormwater Pollution Control facility, 2010 Wayne St.
This is a hands-on workshop where residents will learn how and actually construct a rain barrel. Barrels are provided as well as the correct power tools and mechanical fittings. Those participating will leave with a fully functional rain barrel.
The workshop is free to public; however there is a limited amount of barrels available so registration is required. To register, contact the DeKalb County SWCD at jknudson@co.dekalb.in.us to reserve a spot.
Cancer survivors to be honored April 28
AUBURN — DeKalb County Relay for Life will honor cancer survivors and their guest at a free dinner.
The event will take place from 6-8 p.m. Friday, April 28 at the First United Methodist Church, 1203 E 7th St, Auburn.
The Relay for Life event will be held from 5-10 p.m. Friday, May 5 at Rieke Park Lodge, 1800 N. Indiana Ave., Auburn. This is open to the community. For more information, go to relayforlife.org/dekalbcountyin or contact Connie at 908-0458.
Find a Grave demonstration is May 4
AUBURN — The Willennar Genealogy Center will host Chuck Johnson for a Find a Grave demonstration from 6-7 p.m. Thursday, May 4 in the Assembly Room at the Eckhart Public Library, 603 S. Jackson St.
Find a Grave is owned by Ancestry.com. The website can be accessed at no cost. Photos of headstones, biographies and cemetery locations can be found there. It’s a valuable resource for researchers. In many cases, it is the only source of information regarding an ancestor’s birth and death.
Johnson has been a photo volunteer for the site for 12 years. He has posted over 10,000 photos from DeKalb and Steuben counties.
Johnson has been researching his own genealogy for several years and said, “I enjoy taking photos. I found the Find-a-Grave website while doing my research and I thought, this is a good idea. I go to a cemetery, take some photos, go to the next cemetery and take more photos.”
For his presentation, Chuck will demonstrate how to use the website and give tips on taking photos of graves.
