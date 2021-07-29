GARRETT — As the sun beat down on the black asphalt parking lot Thursday, 35 members of the Garrett High School marching band ran through the sets of this year’s show.
After COVID-19 brought an end to the 2020 marching season before the music began, the students are more than willing to bear the heat and humidity.
Josh Hettinger, Garrett High School band director, said the students are excited to be back and making music. At 35 band and guard members, he said, numbers are down. He blames it partially on COVID and the missed year.
“We have a high number of new students this year,” he said.
Despite that, he said this week’s band camp has been going well.
“It has been a very good week,” Hettinger said. “The kids have been working hard.”
This year’s show, “Passion, Grace, Fire,” was developed by John Fannin. The show is the same one Hettinger planned on putting on the field in 2020 before COVID hit.
Expecting a young band in 2020, the show is geared to highlight the band’s strengths, featuring three solos from experienced musicians. On the field, the show is led by drum major Cyrus Fredrick and guard captains Olivia Chappell and Victoria Sheffield.
Hettinger said it is exciting to see the energy the students have this year.
As they continue to work the show, the band will be on the field at halftime during this year’s Garrett Railroader football games. They will also be competing in Indiana State School Music Association marching band competitions this fall.
Hettinger said taking part in competitions is more about the learning process than the competition.
“It is about the experience and the journey,” he said. “It’s about being the best you can be.”
ISSMA competitions give students the opportunity to hear feedback from someone other than Hettinger, allowing them to improve.
After the week is over, the group will continue to practice daily and weekly throughout the fall season.
