AUBURN — The DeKalb County Economic Development Partnership worked on a record 43 projects last year, which involved $145.6 million of investment in new and existing business, the organization said Tuesday.
“In a year where unexpected unemployment, a global pandemic and uncertain economic times were experienced, DeKalb County pushed through with higher-than-expected economic development investment numbers,” said Anton King, executive director of the partnership
DeKalb County gained 475 pledged jobs in 2020, King said. In addition, 1,593 jobs were retained by existing businesses and industries in the county.
Five of communities in the county have new active investments, including Credent Wealth Management’s headquarters in Auburn, TrueCore in Waterloo, Astral of Auburn senior living community and Paragon Steel in rural Butler, among others.
The partnership’s annual report lists the Credent Wealth investment as $6.6 million, with 15 new jobs; the TrueCore investment at $28.5 million with 75 pledged jobs.
The report says the average wage of jobs pledged last year is $47,840.
Expansions were announced in 2020 by Steel Dynamics Inc., Paragon Steel, XLR Boost, Credent Wealth Management, Dollar General, Van’s Home Center, Momentive, Shorty’s Steakhouse, Continental (ContiTech), Auburn Gear, Praxis Detailing and Fort Wayne Orthopedics, according to the annual report.
New investments were announced by Team Quality Services, TrueCore, 1st Source Bank, Escape It Auburn, Salvatori’s Authentic Italian Eatery, Tru by Hilton, Astral at Auburn, Allendale Treatment, Lightner Law Firm, Bee Well Nutrition, Traction, Health Markets, Cupbearer Cafe and Gaviotas, the report says.
New investments totaled $94.6 million, an increase from $84.8 million in 2019. Expansions of businesses and industries totaled $50.6 million last year, the report says.
King said the direction the organization is taking in 2021 includes:
• leading countywide housing and broadband strategies;
• leading count-wide industrial analysis;
• raising private capital to further support the partnership’s initiatives and organizational mission; and
• continuing pursuit of creating new economic opportunities for the citizens of DeKalb County.
“The investment numbers experienced in 2020 continue to show that DeKalb County, Indiana, is a place where business and industry want to be,” King said. “Located in the crossroads of America, DeKalb County is a key regional economic contributor with a $2.57 billion GDP to the northeast Indiana economy and overall Midwest. Located between the major metros of Chicago, Columbus, Indianapolis, Detroit, and Cleveland, DeKalb County sits at the heartbeat of the region.”
King noted that as part of the positive economic development momentum for DeKalb County, the city of Auburn and the greater DeKalb County recently ranked among the top five “micropolitan” areas in the United States, as rated by Site Selection Magazine, as a result of qualifying attraction and expansion projects. The magazine defines micropolitan areas as communities between 10,000 and 49,999 residents.
The annual partnership’s report is on its website at dekalbedp.org/annual-reports and on its social media accounts @DeKalbEDP. King said that in addition, the partnership will be scheduling presentations to the communities its serves.
