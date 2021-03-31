WATERLOO — DeKalb High School students won major awards in the 33rd annual Hoosier Science and Engineering Fair, which was judged virtually last week, the school announced.
Christopher Schweitzer, Sydney Hefty and Matthias Hefty were selected to compete in the Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair, which will be judged May 3-6 through videoconferencing.
Matthias Hefty placed first overall among freshmen in the Hoosier Science and Engineering Fair, receiving a plaque and $500 prize. His project is titled “Hay Waste: The Financial Impact Due to Poor Design.”
Sydney Hefty placed third overall among seniors in the Hoosier Science and Engineering Fair, earning a plaque and $100 prize. She also received a $1,000 scholarship to attend an Indiana college for her selection as a John and Janet Davis Scholar. Her project is titled “The Effects of Different Turbine Blade Shapes on the Output of Hydroelectric Power.”
Four DeKalb High School students won national awards:
• Schweitzer won a certificate for Best Weather-Related Project. His project is titled “Testing the Effectiveness of Wind-Resistant Construction Designs in Residential Settings.”
• Olivia Benbow and Alana Morris won a certificate and $100 with an award for Excellence in Environmental Science and a certificate and entry in follow-up competition for Excellence in a Project Investigating Water Quality. Their project is titled “Filtration Using Organic Nanofibers.”
• Sydney Hefty won the Pulse of the Planet Award from the National Ocean and Atmospheric Administration; a certificate and $50 for Outstanding Project in a Study Related to Tribology; and a certificate, framed periodic table and $150 for the Maxine N. and David W. Ford STEM Awards.
Three DeKalb Central students won state awards:
• Matthias Hefty won a certificate and $300 for the Best Project in Agriculture or Ag-Related Research.
• Sydney Hefty won a certificate and $100 with the Les Willig Spirit of Science Award.
• Olivia Woodcox won a certificate and $50 for the Best Abstract Award.
Numerous DeKalb County students are entered the Hoosier Science and Engineering Fair’s division for grades 4-8, which will be judged virtually April 5-10.
