AUBURN — The Community Foundation DeKalb County has announced Giving Tuesday DeKalb 2021. The event will run through Nov. 19.
Organizations with endowment funds held at the Community Foundation will fundraise in order to increase their operational and program budgets, as well as their endowment funds. The three organizations that raise the most money will receive $5,000, $3,000, or $2,000 in unrestricted grants, which allows organizations to use their funds where the need is greatest.
There are many different ways to donate:
• Write a check and mail it to the Community Foundation at P.O. Box 111, Auburn, IN 46706;
• Drop off your check in-person at the Community Foundation at 700 S. Main St., Auburn;
• Make an online donation using the Foundation’s online portal at cfdekalb.org/#donate; or
• Donate directly to the participating organizations and specify that you would like it to go towards their endowment fund.
On Giving Tuesday, Nov. 30, the community foundation will announce the top three organizations by delivering their checks for the unrestricted grants.
Contact the foundation at 925-0311 or intern@cfdekalb.org with questions about the event or how to donate.
Organizations Participating in Giving Tuesday DeKalb 2021 are: AgrIInstitute; Alliance Industries; Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum; Auburn-Waterloo Trail; Big Brothers Big Sisters DeKalb County; Cancer Services; Catholic Charities DeKalb County; DeKalb County Humane Society; DeKalb Outdoor Theater; DeKalb’s VOICES of Philanthropy; Hearten House DeKalb County; Junior Achievement Serving Garrett; Junior Achievement Serving DeKalb Eastern/Central; RISE, Inc. (Easterseals RISE); Shelter Ministries Inc.; St. Martin’s Healthcare; Eckhart Public Library; Garrett Public Library; The JAM Center; United Way of DeKalb County; YMCA of DeKalb County Inc.
