Auburn man hurt in Friday rollover crash

CORUNNA — An Auburn man suffered a laceration to his forehead following a single-vehicle crash just after 8 p.m. Friday, the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office reported.
Nicholas C. Halsey, 35, was transported by ambulance to the hospital for treatment of minor lacerations.
Police said Halsey was driving a 2001 Chevrolet S10 west in the 900 block of C.R. 34 and went off the roadway.
Police said Halsey then overcorrected, causing the vehicle to tip onto its side and the vehicle crossed the eastbound lane of travel. After crossing the lane, police said Halsey’s vehicle went into the ditch, rolling onto its top.
Police said cellphone use may have been a factor in the crash. Police ruled the vehicle to be a total loss.
County police were assisted by the Garrett Police Department, Corunna Fire Department and Parkview EMS.
