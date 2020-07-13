AUBURN — A motorcyclist suffered a head injury when he crashed Friday at 2:41 p.m. on C.R. 36, 500 feet west of Indiana Avenue, the Auburn Police Department said.
Dennis VanZile, 75, of Auburn was transported by EMS to Parkview DeKalb Hospital in Auburn for treatment.
A police report said VanZile was riding with another motorcyclist when it started to rain. His 2012 Yamaha motorcycle veered off the road, and he laid it down.
Police estimated $1,000 to $2,500 in damage to the motorcycle.
