AUBURN — The DeKalb County Commissioners Monday approved a plan for spending new Health First money that DeKalb County Health Department nurse and director Cheryl Lynch will submit to the state.
Earlier this month, the commissioners voted to opt in to receive enhanced health funding for the state.
In voting to opt in, the commissioners also adopted an ordinance that states the funding from the state under Senate Enrolled Act 4 cannot be spent by the county or its health department except after prior approval of a yearly expenditure plan or other separate authorization approved by the commissioners.
The health department director shall provide a yearly expenditure plan for the 60% restricted portion of the funding. SEA itself has various categories of allowed expenditure, the ordinance states.
The commissioners then will approve, deny or modify the plan before any actual expenditures are allowed.
Lynch is required to submit a budget proposal to the state by Sept. 1. For 2024, Lynch’s budget for new funds totals $421,833.
She presented her spending proposal to the commissioners at their Aug. 21 meeting. The commissioners tabled taking any action until they had fully reviewed the plan.
Lynch has said her spending proposal targets low income residents; those with difficulty accessing services; tobacco cessation; obesity; trauma and injury prevention; maternal-child health; the Drug Free DeKalb vaping program; and diabetes.
Her plan also includes a new position that would serve as a school liaison and a community health nurse.
“I pretty much read it all and I’ve got it figured out now. I have no problem with it going to the state for the requested amount and see what happens after that” said Commissioner Todd Sanderson.
“Thank you. You did a good job of putting all that together,” Commissioner Mike Watson told Lynch.
“I’m fully satisfied with sending it on.”
