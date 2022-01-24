AUBURN — The recent turmoil in city government has left one city department void of full-time personnel as of late last week.
The final two staff members in the city’s building and planning department turned in their resignations on Thursday evening, leaving the department with no full-time employees.
The personnel issues in the department began with the firing of Amy Schweitzer, administrator of the city’s building, planning and development department in late 2021. That same day, the city’s building inspector, Mat Snyder, resigned from his position.
Since then, one additional employee has been fired and three others have resigned.
Despite the turnover, Mayor Mike Ley wants to assure city residents that the department wouldn’t skip a beat.
Ley said as of Friday, an administrator for the building and planning department had been hired.
Kellie Knauer, who has been instrumental in the development of the DeKalb County Community Corrections, will be moving from county government to city government to take the position. Ley said Knauer will begin her new position on Jan. 31. Knauer’s husband, Clint, runs the Steuben County building and planning department.
Ley also tapped the services of Bill Spohn, who has many years of experience in the field of building, zoning and planning. He began working out of the office on a contract basis on Monday.
Spohn retired from the city as director of the building, planning and development in July 2016 at the time of Schweitzer’s appointment to the position.
Ley said Knauer fits the bill as a strong manager for the department.
“She is extremely well versed in grant writing, which will be very beneficial,” he said.
Ley said the announcement of a new building inspector could come in the coming week as he has a strong candidate for the position.
Interviews for other positions in the department are currently underway.
The turmoil in the building, planning and development department comes on the heels of issues with the city council as it looks to form a utility service board to govern Auburn Electric and Auburn Essential Services.
At the Jan. 18 Auburn Common Council meeting, Council President Matthew Kruse suggested if the utility service board comes to fruition, it could also possibly include the water, wastewater and sewer departments.
The council’s ordinance developing a utility service board passed on second reading Jan. 18, leaving it in the hands of the mayor’s office to either veto or sign. Ley has stated publicly that he plans to veto the ordinance, which would give the council the opportunity to vote to override the veto to pass the measure.
If that occurs, the mayor has said he will take the issue to DeKalb Superior Court to ask for a declaratory judgement declaring the ordinance null and void of legal standing and also asking for a stay.
Ley said he has the needed petitions to put the issue on the ballot as a referendum, ultimately leaving it up to the voters.
