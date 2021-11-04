FORT WAYNE — “Breakfast in Bethlehem,” a live nativity performance including a breakfast buffet, will be presented by First Assembly of God, 1400 W. Washington Center Rd., on Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 11 and 12 at 9 a.m.
The morning begins with a festive buffet offering a variety of hot breakfast items and beverages and ends with a theatrical performance featuring a costumed cast of 35 plus live animals. The show itself, with a run time of 25 minutes, combines an orchestrated musical track with voice over talent to tell the Christmas story straight from the biblical account. This holiday event will take place in the gymnasium. Guests can enter at door 5.
On Sunday after the program, guests are invited to attend the church’s 10:45 a.m. service in the sanctuary with a message from lead pastor Rob Haslett.
Tickets are on sale now at fafw.org. Tickets cost $10 for adults (age 12 and older) and $8 for children age 11 and under. Preschoolers are admitted free but must have a ticket.
For more information, contact Bob Parrent, fine arts pastor, at 490-8585.
