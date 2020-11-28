AUBURN — Due to the rising COVID-19 cases in the area, the Friends of Eckhart Public Library have canceled their December book sale.
They are planning for their book sales to return in 2021.
It may be the year without a Christmas Parade, but that doesn’t mean we can’t celebrate its spirit. Library staff took a look back at the recent history of the parade in Auburn as well as Frosty’s origins. They look forward to the parade’s festive return in 2021! In the meantime, Frosty shines for all to see.
The library thanks Downtown Auburn Business Association, Auburn Main Street and KPC News for the help and resources they provided. See more at https://youtu.be/CYbsMfbkCjM.
The library will be accepting letters to Santa Claus at its locations and in the library’s book drop. Santa will then read the letters and send a personalized response. Letter writers should include a name and address with the letter. Santa letters can be turned in from Nov. 30 to Dec. 17.
Due to an upgrade to the Evergreen Indiana system, some digital services will be unavailable through Sunday. The Evergreen Indiana site and app also will be unavailable during this time.
For patrons who can’t make it to the library, library staff members are happy to get items to them. Curbside services and delivery services are available to library patrons who want limited contact services. To find out more contact the library at 925-2414 ext. 120 or info@epl.lib.in.us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.