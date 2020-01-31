WATERLOO — The DeKalb County Special Olympics 9th annual basketball fundraiser, Community Hoops Classic, will take place Sunday, March 1, at the DeKalb High School gym, where the DeKalb County Special Olympics basketball team will take on a team of DeKalb County community leaders.
Doors open at 1 p.m. and the game will begin at 2 p.m. Admission is $5 per person or $20 per family. There will be concessions and a bake sale, half-time fun and games, door prizes and a silent auction.
The fundraiser provides financial support for the county Special Olympics program. Athletes do not pay to participate and the program’s services are provided through the generosity of donors, volunteers, and coaches. Annual expenses include the cost of training, uniforms, sports equipment, and competition expenses.
The program’s mission is to provide year-round sports training and athletic competition in a variety of Olympic-type sports for children and adults with intellectual disabilities, giving them continuing opportunities to develop physical fitness, demonstrate courage, experience joy and participate in a sharing of gifts, skills, and friendships with each other, their families and their community.
The program saw many highlights during 2019.
DeKalb Drive were the 2019 gold medal state basketball champions in three-versus-three competition. DeKalb Swish moved up to the second-highest level of basketball competition in Indiana following 18 consecutive wins.
In track and field, the team attended two major competitions in the Spring and attended the three-day state summer games in Terre Haute winning gold, silver, and bronze medals in walking, running, and throwing events.
A new swimming program was launched, with the YMCA of DeKalb County generously providing facilities and coaching staff. The freestyle relay team went to the state summer games in Terre Haute and recorded the second-fastest freestyle relay time in the state in the team’s first year of training and competition.
The year saw the organization’s largest flag football program to date. Three teams participated in the Eunice Kennedy Shriver Games in September, winning a gold medal and two silver medals.
A new soccer program was launched. Soccer had not been a Special Olympics sport offered in Indiana and DeKalb Special Olympics requested and received approval to begin a soccer program. They hosted a soccer invitational in August at the YMCA soccer field with DeKalb winning the invitational. Special Olympics Indiana has since announced that soccer will be an official sport in Indiana in 2020 and a soccer team will be selected to participate in the 2022 USA Games in Orlando, Florida.
In bowling, athletes participated in four tournaments in the fall and 15 athletes qualified for the state bowling tournament where they won 11 gold, silver and bronze medals. The Unified Bowling Team placed first at state in its second year of competition.
Special Olympics county coordinator Connie Allen said the program’s partnership with the YMCA continues to grow and thrive. All the program’s sports now train at the YMCA except bowling, which meets at Auburn Bowl and Garrett Bowl, and track and field, which practices at DeKalb High School. A Unified Fitness Club will start at the YMCA in the first quarter of this year, which will focus on regular exercise and healthy living.
“We are so grateful for all the support and opportunities that the YMCA provides us,” Allen said.
In honor of Special Olympics Indiana’s 50th Anniversary, mental attitude awards were given to 10 athletes in Indiana out of 18,000 athletes. DeKalb athletes were awarded two of the 10 awards for their leadership, dedication, and sportsmanship.
A DeKalb Special Olympics family was selected to represent Special Olympics Indiana at the Breakfast with Champions statewide fundraisers. Its keynote address focused on the impact that Special Olympics has had on the children and family.
A DeKalb Special Olympics athlete was voted his high school’s captain of the varsity cross country team and MVP — both believed to be the first in Indiana. He was also the keynote speaker at the Division III National Cross Country Collegiate Championship Games in Louisville. His message described his journey and challenges in athletic competition and finding confidence and friends in Special Olympics.
Two DeKalb basketball athletes were selected as the two Special Olympics athletes in Indiana to be a part of the Indiana Pacers 2020 Media Campaign. They have been featured with the Pacers on billboards throughout the Indianapolis area.
A DeKalb athlete was selected by Indiana University School of Medicine to attend acting classes and role-play with future doctors so they can develop more effective communication skills with individuals with intellectual disabilities.
A DeKalb athlete trained at the YMCA and successfully ran the 26.2 mile marathon at Walt Disney World, Orlando Florida. He is one of only two active athletes in Special Olympics Indiana to run and complete a full marathon. He placed in the top half of males age 25-29 in one of the top ten largest marathons in the country.
Allen lists needs and goals of the program for the coming year. These include:
Implementing new sports and programs of Unified Fitness, Athlete Leadership and Athlete Input Council;
Hosting swim and soccer invitational tournaments in DeKalb County;
Increasing the number of athletes, volunteers and coaches;
Ensuring adequate funds to cover operating expenses;
Sending more athletes in more sports to regional and state competitions; and
Providing athletic wear for the track, soccer and swim teams.
Allen said supporters can help the program by making a donation to the group; attending the basketball fundraiser on March 1; submitting a silent auction item for the basketball fundraiser; becoming a Class A certified volunteer or coach; and spreading the word about the impact of Special Olympics on athletes, their families, and the community.
“2019 has been another amazing year for our Special Olympics athletes. DeKalb County has always been there for us. Thank you,” Allen said.
Donations may be mailed to Rob Allen, CPA, Treasurer-Special Olympics Indiana-DeKalb County, 412 Thoroughbred Lane, Auburn IN 46706, with checks made payable to Special Olympics Indiana — DeKalb County.
For more information on Special Olympics and the basketball fundraiser, contact Allen at (517) 927-7657.
