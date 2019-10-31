FORT WAYNE — Jeffrey Gaunt, 62, of Auburn was sentenced before U.S. District Court Judge Holly A. Brady this week upon his plea of guilty to manufacturing more than 100 marijuana plants, said U.S. Attorney Thomas Kirsch.
Gaunt was sentenced to 60 months in prison, followed by four years of supervised release.
According to documents in the case, in June 2018, acting on a tip, an Indiana State Police marijuana eradication helicopter crew flew over Gaunt’s residence. While flying over, officers observed Gaunt pulling up plants that appeared to be marijuana and trying to flee. The helicopter landed, and officers detained Gaunt.
A subsequent search warrant served on Gaunt’s property found 177 rooted marijuana plants, 60 non-rooted marijuana clones, sealed packages of marijuana, firearms and items consistent with a marijuana grow operation. Gaunt is a convicted felon for burglary and previously was sentenced to more than 12 years in prison.
The case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Indiana State Police Marijuana Eradication Team and the Allen County Police Drug Task Force. The case was handled by Assistant U.S. Attorney Stacey R. Speith.
