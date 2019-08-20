AUBURN — Twenty members of the Auburn Associate Chapter of Tri Kappa met Aug. 13 at the Deli Restaurant in Auburn.
President Kathy Mettert gave the invocation using the Tri Kappa prayer. Based on the theme “Blooming with Beauty, Pride and Love,” tables featured white carnations, the Tri Kappa flower. A raffle for a Kappa purse filled with candy was won by Jody Gochenour.
After the meal, Mettert conducted a business meeting. Stella Otterstedt called the roll and read the minutes. Leslie Hamman gave a treasurer’s report. Correspondence was read from Pat Chorba thanking the chapter for donations of 91 items to Riley Cheer Guild. Other thank you letters were from the Auburn Arts Commission and the DeKalb County Humane Shelter. Members designated the evening’s donations of $195 to go to Hearten House.
Province Ten meeting will be in Warsaw on Oct. 12 and Mettert and Otterstedt will represent the chapter. Members recognized Emily Drayna as the newly installed vice president.
Committee reports included news about Bridge-a-rama, which was attended by 40 people. New yearbook pages were distributed. Cards and letters included a request for inactive status from Joan Myers and a thank you letter from Retha Butler. Other information was about the upcoming September Honor Flight, “Faith in Action” project, DABA’s Summer Art Exhibit, and member Rachel Roberts’ latest books. The next meeting will be Oct. 8.
