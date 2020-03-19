Auburn native Kristi McCart was eliminated from “The Biggest Loser” reality TV competition in this week’s episode.
McCart lasted until the final five contestants out of 12 who began the competition.
In the show’s eighth week, McCart lost 5 pounds, the smallest loss among the remaining contestants.
Her weekly loss took McCart from 220 pounds to 215. She began the competition weighing 264 pounds and lost 49 pounds in eight weeks.
“That 5 pounds isn’t good enough this week,” McCart said after her fateful weigh-in on the USA Network program Tuesday night. She fell one pound short of remaining in the competition.
“I turned 32 this week, and had I looked back on my 31st birthday and thought, ‘What was I going to be doing the next year of my life,’ losing 49 pounds wasn’t one of it,” she said on the show’s Tuesday episode. “So, I am going home a better, happier person, a better version of myself, and I have it thanks to everyone here.”
McCart said her weight loss “might have just quadrupled my chance to have another baby.” She said she was anxious to go home to husband, fellow DeKalb High School graduate Tom McCart, and their 1 1/2-year-old son, Cole.
The McCarts live near Tampa, Florida, and she practices law in Riverview, Florida.
As she departed “The Biggest Loser,” the show awarded her a membership to Planet Fitness, the services of a personal nutritionist for the next year and arrangements for support group in her hometown.
McCart remains eligible for a $25,000 consolation prize that will be awarded to one of the eliminated contestants in this season’s final episode of the show.
